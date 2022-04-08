Three scholars selected for prestigious Nadoja Award by Hampi Kannada Varsity
April 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Noted scholars Go. Ru. Channabasappa, Prof. T.V. Venkatachala Sastry and  Prof. Bhashyam Swamy have been selected for the prestigious Nadoja Award given by Hampi Kannada University.

Addressing media persons in the Varsity campus yesterday, Vice-Chancellor Dr. S.C. Ramesh  said that Governor- Chancellor Thaawarchand Gehlot will present the awards at the 30th Convocation of the Kannada University in Hampi on Apr. 12 at 5.30 pm.

In all, names of ten persons including G. Krishnappa, Prof. Maleyur Guruswamy, Dr. S.C. Sharma, Gurulinga Kapase, Dr. Shivananda Naik, M.K. Ramesh  and Naseer Ahmed, were recommended for the Nadoja Award this time. However, the Governor has selected three of them.

Go. Ru. Channabasappa hails from Gondedahalli in Chikkamagaluru district and worked mainly in folk literature. T.V. Venkatachala Sastry is from Mysuru and made significant contributions to Halegannada and Shastriya literature (Old Kannada and Classical literature).  Bhashyam Swamy is from Melukote in Mandya district and worked on Sanskrit literature, Dr. Ramesh said.

Sri Murugharajendra Swamy of Chitradurga Mutt, senior journalist Padmaraja Dandavathi, Kempegowda Study Centre Head B.S. Puttaswamy and environment activist Kalkuli Vittal Hegde will be honoured with D.Litt. on the occasion by Higher Education Minister Dr. C.N. Ashwathnarayan. Degrees will be presented to 1,387 students in the Convocation. Prof. Tejasvi Kattimani, Vice-Chancellor of the Central Tribal University of Andhra Pradesh, will deliver the Convocation address.

