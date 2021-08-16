Mysuru to be a priority cluster for IT, ITES

August 16, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Minister for Cooperation S.T. Somashekar yesterday said that the State Government has identified Mysuru on priority for its ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ initiative. “A Karnataka Digital Economy Mission office will soon be established in Mysuru as part of the State Government’s initiative to accelerate growth and investment in IT and IT-enabled services (ITES) across the State,” he said.

Delivering the Independence Day address, he said that the ‘Beyond Bengaluru’ programme focussed on building innovation and technology ecosystem in other developing cities of the State, under which Mysuru will be priority cluster.

“We will promote tech-based industries and will concentrate on developing Information Technology-based services in Mysuru region. We are committed to developing Mysuru. The pandemic has introduced a concept of ‘work from wherever you are’ and we will cash-in on it,” he added.

Rs. 377 crore to MUDA

On many pending projects of Mysuru Urban Development Authority (MUDA), the Minister said that the Cabinet had permitted MUDA to utilise Rs. 377 crore to take up long pending projects. The Government has sanctioned Rs. 150 crore to provide drinking water to Mysuru city. Mysuru has its own significance globally and the Government has taken special interest in the development of the region,” he said.

Mentioning about a mobile app-based crop survey programme, he said that 3.66 lakh farmers in Mysuru had uploaded the details of their crops on the app last year. “The app allows farmers to capture and submit details of crops grown along with the photos of their land so that financial assistance, crop insurance, minimum support price and crop loans can be disbursed faster straight from the Government treasuries,” he said.