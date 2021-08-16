Centre to form 10,000 Farmer Producer Associations: Union Minister Shobha Karandlaje

August 16, 2021

Joins workers in paddy transplantation

Mandya: Stating that the BJP led Government at the Centre was planning to form 10,000 Farmer Producer Associations across the country for the benefit of small, micro and marginal farmers, Union Minister of State for Agriculture and Farmers Welfare Shobha Karandlaje asserted that Prime Minister Narendra Modi was committed for ensuring the welfare of farmers.

Addressing a press meet at Patrika Bhavan in Mandya this afternoon ahead of taking part in BJP’s Jan Ashirwad Yatra, Shobha Karandlaje, who is on a maiden visit to the Sugar town after becoming a Union Minister, ridiculed the opposition for labelling Modi Govt. as anti-farmer.

Reiterating that the Centre was working out more plans for farmer welfare, she said opposition should give constructive ideas if they have any and not indulge in making baseless allegations against the Government in power.

Replying to a question on the fate of Mekedatu project, she said that Union Jal Shakti Minister has often spoken on the issue and would not like to clarify.

Maintaining that she is always supportive of Karnataka Government’s stance on Mekadatu project, she said that Tamil Nadu’s apprehensions about the project is unfounded as Karnataka will have to release water as directed by Cauvery River tribunal and as such there is no point in TN objecting to the project.

Referring to allegations that some Jaggery Units (Aalemane) in Mandya were mixing chemicals in jaggery for profiteering, Shobha said that Mandya jaggery is known for its quality not only in the country but in several other countries as well.

Pointing out that jaggery makers will stand to lose their reputation and global tag if they resort to unfair means for earning a fast buck, she said authorities must act if there are any complaints of adding chemicals or other substances to jaggery at Aalemane.

Highlighting the measures taken by the Modi Government for boosting farmer incomes, Shobha Karandlaje said that she was in the process of receiving vital inputs on all farmer issues and she would extensively tour Karnataka along with the State’s Agriculture Minister B.C. Patil in a couple of months in order to appropriately address farmer problems.

Earlier, Shobha was given a warm welcome on her arrival at the border village of Nidaghatta on Mysuru-Bengaluru road. From Nidaghatta she travelled to Satanur on Mandya-Keragodu road, where she visited a Jaggery Unit and received inputs on the process of jaggery-making. Later, Shobha proceeded to Honaganahalli in Mandya where she joined women farm workers in paddy transplantation at an agricultural field much to the surprise of the people around.

Sericulture Minister K.C.Narayanagowda, Chamaraja MLA L. Nagendra, former Minister A. Manju, Mandya District BJP President K.J. Vijaykumar, party leaders Siddaramaiah, Mahesh and others were present.

The Union Minister later took part in the Jan Ashirwad Yatra at A.C. Madegowda Kalyana Mantapa on Mysuru-Benglaru road where she addressed party workers, before leaving for Chamarajanagar.