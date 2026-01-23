Mysuru to get Rs. 100 cr. NIMHANS Hospital

January 23, 2026

State-of-the-art Neuro Care facility will come up on a 20-acre land at Gudumadanahalli village in Chief Minister Siddaramaiah’s Varuna Assembly Constituency

Construction to begin from the second week of February; to be completed in 24 months

Mysore/Mysuru: The proposed National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro Sciences (NIMHANS) Hospital in Mysuru will be equipped with state-of-the-art facilities to cater to the healthcare needs of Mysuru and neighbouring districts, including Mandya, Hassan and Kodagu.

The hospital will house specialised departments such as Neurology, Neurosurgery, Neuro-Radiology, Neuro-Anaesthesia, Neuro-Psychiatry and Rehabilitation, along with a Blood Bank and advanced laboratory facilities.

With 160 beds across various wards and rehabilitation units, the facility is expected to significantly reduce the patient load on K.R. Hospital and the District Hospital.

The land for the project, located at Gudumadanahalli village in Varuna Hobli of Mysuru taluk, was recently reclaimed after the removal of encroachments. Incidentally, Varuna Assembly Constituency is represented by Chief Minister Siddaramaiah.

The hospital, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs. 100 crore, will comprise six functional floors and a terrace, housing a wide range of specialised medical, administrative and support facilities. The ground floor will house the Oncology, Radiology and Emergency Departments, ensuring quick access to critical care services.

The first floor will accommodate the Psychiatry Department, Laboratory and Radiation Oncology Wing, supporting both diagnostic and therapeutic functions.

The second floor will be dedicated to Neurology and Neuro-Rehabilitation, while the third floor will feature the Neurosurgery Department, Special Wards and a Cath Lab.

The fourth floor will house Semi-Special Wards, Intensive Care Units (ICU) and High Dependency Units (HDU) and a fully equipped Operation Theatre (OT) complex.

The fifth floor will serve administrative and support functions, including offices, a Medical Records Room, Group-D services and a Blood Bank. Shared facilities such as an auditorium, drug store, doctors’ dining area, canteen and kitchen will also be located on this floor. The hospital will additionally have a dedicated De-Addiction Centre.

Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Dean and Director of MMC&RI, receiving the records related to 20 acres of land which was cleared of encroachments in Gudumadanahalli village in Varuna, to build Mysuru’s NIMHANS Hospital.

Blueprint ready

The blueprint for the hospital has been finalised, ensuring adequate infrastructure and patient-centric facilities. The tender process has been completed and the work order has been issued to Chanasya Karle Infratech Private Limited, Hassan, which also operates in Mysuru.

Of the 20-acre land, the construction will happen in a two-acre site and the construction work will begin in the second week of February. The funding of the project will be undertaken by the Medical Education Department through the Engineering Division of the Health and Family Welfare Department.

Rs. 100 crore will be released through deposit contribution (Medical Education) and the construction will be completed in 24 months.

The NIMHANS Centre will have a total built-up area of 19,266.16 square metres, spread across seven levels — the ground floor (3,524.52 sqm), first floor (3,096.52 sqm), second floor (3,133.52 sqm), third floor (3,096.52 sqm), fourth floor (3,178.72 sqm), fifth floor (3,096.52 sqm) and terrace floor (139.84 sqm).

Adjacent to the main hospital, the De-Addiction Centre will comprise two floors, with a ground floor area of 802.12 square metres and a first floor area of 690.00 square metres, totalling 1,552.12 square metres. The tender process for the project is currently underway.

Land reclamation

A major milestone towards establishing the NIMHANS Hospital was achieved with the handover of 20 acres of land to the Mysore Medical College and Research Institute (MMC&RI).

The land parcels include Survey No. 8 (5.05 acres), Survey No. 60 (6.10 acres) and Survey No. 68 (8.25 acres), collectively measuring 20 acres. The land records were formally handed over to Dr. K.R. Dakshayani, Dean and Director of MMC&RI.

The site at Gudumadanahalli in Varuna Hobli, identified for the hospital on Government land, had earlier faced delays due to encroachments by 17 individuals. Last month, officials from the Varuna Deputy Tahsildar’s Office were obstructed and verbally abused while attempting to conduct a survey, resulting in the registration of a case.

Subsequently, Mysuru Tahsildar Mahesh Kumar, with Police protection, cleared the encroachments and reclaimed the land. Despite protests by encroachers, officials took firm possession of the land.

Following the clearance, officials from Varuna Office, including Deputy Tahsildar, Revenue Inspector and Village Accountant, handed over land and records to Dr. Dakshayani and Chief Administrative Officer Mahesh.