Mysuru tops in beggary involving minors

March 27, 2025

Mysuru: The Cultural Capital Mysuru that leads in many fronts, also leads in the cases of beggary involving minors, on the flipside.

Of the total of 1,347 people involved in beggary in the State, Mysuru alone has reported 66 cases involving minors in the last three years, according to data obtained by Shruti of Odanadi Seva Samsthe, under Right to Information Act, from Karnataka Rajya Samagra Makkala Rakshana Society and Directorate of Child Rights.

In the year 2023, a total of 38 boys and 28 girls totalling 66 minors were found indulged in seeking alms in public places, while in 2022, a total of 43 such cases were reported and in 2021, a total of 36 cases were reported in Mysuru district.

In Hassan, 15 cases were reported in 2023, 10 in 2022 and 30 in 2021 and in Mandya, 9 in 2023, 22 in 2022 and 1 in 2021.

While zero cases have been reported in Kodagu district, Chamarajanagar witnessed 2 cases in 2023, 3 in each of 2022 and 2021. Across the State, a total of 453 cases were reported in 2022 and 288 in 2021.

Along with several other taxes collected by Urban Local Bodies (ULB), 3 percent of beggary cess is collected to eradicate the practice of beggary. However, the question remains still over, whether the cess is being used for the true purpose of checking beggary. Neither the officers nor the Government have any answers, said Parashu, Director of Odanadi Seva Samsthe.

It is a grave offence to coerce children to beg in streets, with the Government making a fervent appeal not to encourage such inhumane practice. There are some destitutes, who have made beggary a profitable profession, despite The Karnataka Prohibition of Beggary Act, 1975 in force. In earlier days, beggary was considered pious, commanding respect in the society. The students of Gurukula were collecting the alms and submitting to their Gurus, that would be distributed among all those accommodated in the Gurukula, a system that was associated with ancient education system.

At the time of Upanayana, the Vatus still practice ‘Bhavati Bhiksham Dehi,’ the tradition of seeking alms from their elders and relatives, before submitting them to the priests.

In the public places like signal lights, Highways and busy junctions, the women holding kids in their arm, can be seen begging, against whom no punitive action can be taken under The Prohibition of Beggary Act. The confusions prevail still over the scope of implementation of Juvenile Justice Act and The Beggary Act. The State Government should take a serious view, as there seems to be lapses on the part of officials in implementing the Act in toto. —Parashu, Director, Odanadi Samsthe