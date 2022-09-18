Mysuru Zoo India’s second best in Zoo management, hygiene

September 18, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Sri Chamarajendra Zoological Gardens, popularly known as Mysuru Zoo, has earned second place in the country in Management Effectiveness Evaluation of Zoos of India (MEE-Zoo), under large category of Zoos.

The evaluation is based on the maintenance of Zoos, hygienity exchange of animals, attraction of visitors and other criteria.

Tamil Nadu’s Arignar Anna Zoological Park came first with 82 percentage points, followed closely by Mysuru Zoo with 80 points and Sakkarbaug Zoological Park in Junagadh district of Gujarat, with 76 points.

Likewise, in the medium category of Zoos, Padmaja Naidu Himalayan Zoological Park in Darjeeling, West Bengal, has bagged the top place with 83 points, followed by Alipore Zoological Park, also in West Bengal, with 78 points.

Reacting to the announcement of ranking, ZAK (Zoo Authority of Karnataka) Chairman M. Shivakumar said that he is delighted that Mysuru Zoo has bagged second place. Pointing out that big companies like Infosys and RBI have been helping the Mysuru Zoo in the construction of animal houses, he said that now, priority will be given for bagging the first place, with improved maintenance and cleanliness. He further said that it has been decided to sponsor one mini bus for Shivamogga Zoo and to evolve a new plan for ensuring the health of employees of Bannerghatta National Park in Bengaluru.

ZAK holds meeting

Meanwhile, the ZAK held its 152nd Council meeting at Mysuru Zoo recently.

The meeting, apart from discussing administrative and Zoo developmental issues, resolved to purchase a mini bus for the benefit of visitors to Tiger and Lion Safari at Tyavarekoppa in Shivamogga and to establish a Gratuity/Welfare Fund for the employees of Bannerghatta Park. The meeting was chaired by ZAK Chairman M. Shivakumar. The meeting paid condolences to Forest Minister Umesh Katti, who passed away recently.

Vijay Kumar Gogi, Principal Chief Conservator of Forests (Wildlife), B.P. Ravi, ZAK Member-Secretary, Sanjay S. Bijur, Principal Secretary, Department of Forests, Environment and Ecology, Shivarudra, Veterinary Department Officer from Bengaluru, Vatsala Kumari, Finance Department Officer from Bengaluru, Mysuru Mayor Shivakumar, ZAK members Gokul Govardhan, Jyothi Rechanna and others attended the meeting.