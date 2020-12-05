Mysuru ZP CEO D. Bharathi transferred: Paramesh is new CEO
December 5, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Days after the State Election Commission announced the poll schedule for Gram Panchayat (GP) elections, the State Government on Friday transferred Mysuru Zilla Panchayat (ZP) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) D. Bharathi as Hassan ZP CEO.

Paramesh, who was functioning as Hassan ZP CEO, has been appointed as the new CEO of Mysuru ZP.

Bharathi, a senior KAS officer, had taken charge as Mysuru ZP CEO only in September this year after Prashanth Kumar Mishra was transferred following the suicidal death of Nanjangud Taluk DHO Dr. Nagendra. Bharathi is among the nine ZP CEOs who were transferred yesterday.

  1. Howdy, Modi! says:
    December 5, 2020 at 8:54 pm

    You can see the much hated red tape tied to a file set there! Indians are famous for the use of red tape, in action, not mere metaphorically.

