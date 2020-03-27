Mysuru’s M.G. Road Vegetable Market shut till April 14
COVID-19, News

March 27, 2020

Vendors say ‘No’ to temporary market at Dasara Exhibition Grounds

Mysore/Mysuru: In the wake of spike in the number of people kept under observation for suspected virus attack and to prevent overcrowding, the District Administration authorities have evacuated the vegetable vendors from the ever busy M.G. Road Market which will be closed till April 14, when the 21-day lockdown ends.

As a temporary arrangement, the authorities had decided to shift about 450 vendors to the spacious Dasara Exhibition Grounds so that there is no crowding but the Vendors Association has said that it was not feasible to conduct business from there. Hence, there will be no market from tomorrow, Mar. 28.

In case any farmers bring their produce, they will have to sell them outside the market at their own risk, the Vendors Association has warned.

