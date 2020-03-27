As cities continue to flout lockdown rules, Mysuru villages close borders to fight Coronavirus

March 27, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: At a time when the authorities have been making appeals to the people time and again to practice social distancing, yet violations continue, small villages in and around Mysuru have gone into self-isolation after the lockdown called by PM Narendra Modi.

This in order to save its small population from being infected from the deadly COVID-19 and following reports of one more person testing positive in Mysuru. The villagers want to strictly avoid contacts and for this, they have closed their village entrances preventing outside entry.

Among the villages who have imposed a lockdown are Chennangere village in K.R. Nagar Taluk, Moodalahundi, Varakodu, Badagalahundi and Kempegowdanahundi.

These are small villages with people who are mainly into farming. They are thick with greenery and crop production. To strictly enforce the lockdown, village youth are patrolling in groups. They are neither allowing anybody in nor permitting anybody to go out. The youth have vowed to stay in lockdown despite the adverse situation. Household owners in the area are daily wage labourers. However, they are determined to face the odds and won’t step out. Nor will they allow anyone inside the villages.

Many villagers are also daily wage earners and go to nearby areas for work. But they too have been advised to stay back at home. No locals are being allowed to venture out into the city.