Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Award Conferred

November 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: As many as 15 personalities and two organisations were conferred the prestigious Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Award by District In-charge Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa during the Kannada Rajyotsava programme organised by the District Administration at University Oval Grounds here on Nov. 1.

The award carries a memento and a citation.

Those who were conferred the award in recognition of their service are as follows:

Dr. S. Ranganathaiah (Medical service), K.P. Nagaraj (Electronic Media), G.P. Basavaraj (Writer and Journalist), Keelara Krishnegowda (Folk song), Horeyala Doreswamy (Movement/Chaluvali), C. Basavalingaiah (Theatre), Ayub (Social Service), Dr. S. Tukaram (Literacy and Education), Krupakar – Senani duo (Environment), H.R. Leelavathi (Sugama Sangeetha), U.S. Mahesh (Book Publisher), Dr. Chikkamadu (History), Kote Nagaraj (Cinema/Theatre), Muguru Nanjundaswamy (Kannada activist) and K.B. Ramesh Nayaka (Print Media).

The two organisations which received the award are:

Chamarajanagar-based ‘Amrita Bhoomi’ (Seed Production) of Chukki Nanjundaswamy and ‘Odanadi,’ a city-based NGO.