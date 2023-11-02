Governor presents Music Varsity’s Hon. Doctorate to Sri Ganapathy Swamiji

November 2, 2023

Bengaluru: Sri Ganapathy Sachchidananda Swamiji of Avadhoota Datta Peetha, Mysuru, was conferred the Honorary Doctorate degree of Mysuru-based Karnataka State Dr. Gangubai Hanagal Music and Performing Arts University at a simple ceremony held at Raj Bhavan in Bengaluru on Tuesday evening.

The Swamiji could not attend the 6th Convocation of the Music Varsity in city on Oct. 18 to receive the honour and hence the ceremony in Bengaluru.

Speaking after conferring the award, Governor Thaawarchand Gehlot, who is the Chancellor of all State-run Universities, said that the Indian culture embodies Knowledge, Science, Arts and Music. He said the Music Varsity, which has been named after renowned musician of the State Dr. Gangubai Hangal, is doing a good job of carrying forward the rich musical legacy left behind by the great Musician.

“The Music Varsity has identified and honoured eminent personalities who have done yeoman service in the fields of Education, Art, Music and Literature, with Hon. Doctorates since its formation. Likewise, the University has chosen to honour Sri Ganapathy Swamiji, who has contributed to the field of Music, this year,” he said.

Stating that earlier, Ballari- based Sri Krishnadevaraya University too has honoured Sri Swamiji with Honorary Doctorate, Gehlot said that the Swamiji’s contribution has spread far and wide, with London-based World Classical Tamil University conferring the Doctorate on the Seer a couple of years ago.

Pointing out that the Seer has established many institutions of repute across the country and world, he said the Swamiji has come up with several innovative programmes and plans.

“Ganapathy Swamiji has stressed on the need for promoting Music Therapy as music coupled with meditation soothes the mind and the body. The Seer is also propagating the richness of ancient Vedic practices. The Datta Peetha in Mysuru today is an important centre of Vedic Studies. The Swamiji is also working for the cause of nature conservation, water sources, rivers and caring for birds. The Shuka Vana in the Ashram premises is an example for this. I pray that the Swamiji’s services to society continues for years to come,” Governor said.

The Guv also remembered Independent India’s first Union Home Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel on his birth anniversary (Oct. 31) and recalled his services. Pointing out that Patel’s life and contributions are an inspiration for the current generation, he wished the people on the occasion. Music Varsity Vice-Chancellor Prof. Nagesh V. Bettakote, who read the citation and others were present.