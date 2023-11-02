Organ donation saves four lives

November 2, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: Forty-year-old K.K. Rajesh, hailing from Akki Hebbal Hobli in K.R. Pet Taluk, was brought to Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, on Oct.25 after his bike met with accident with another bike at 3rd Cross, 3rd Main Road, near LIC, Sharadadevinagar in city.

Rajesh was kept on life support for two days while he was in a very critical state. On Oct.27, he was declared brain dead due to brain stem failure, as per the hospital protocol stipulated by the Transplant of Human Organs Act 1994 by panellist doctors at Apollo BGS Hospitals.

Rajesh was healthy before this incident and further tests confirmed his eligibility for organ donation. His family was counselled for organ donation as per the defined protocol. Rajesh’s family came forward to donate his organs which saved four lives.

As per organ donation protocols, officials from Jeeva Sarthakathe, which was earlier known as ZCCK, initiated the process by the organ recipients’ waiting list. At around 11 am on Oct.27, Rajesh’s organs (2 Kidneys, 1 Liver, Corneas and Heart Valves) were harvested and a cross-clamp was done at 10.15 am at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru.

A single organ donor can save up to eight lives, while a single tissue donor can improve the lives of up to 50 people. The heart, liver, kidneys, lungs, pancreas and intestines are all organs that can be donated.

Under the direction of Zonal Coordination Committee of Karnataka (ZCCK) for Transplantation, 899 multi-organ donations and 2,352 tissue donations have been made in Karnataka since 2007. In Karnataka, the entire transplantation process is overseen by ZCCK.

Apollo BGS Hospitals is the Licensed Centre for Multiorgan Transplants in Mysuru, which is now recognised as the 5th Zone for Organ Transplants under SOTTO, Karnataka. To facilitate the crossmatch facility for Organ Transplants in this region, SOTTO has signed an MoU with Apollo BGS Hospitals, under which all cross-matching of transplant patients will be henceforth undertaken at Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru, saving the travel time to Bengaluru, which is crucial during the Organ Transplantation.

Apollo BGS Hospitals has thanked the family of the deceased for coming forward for this noble cause of organ donation.

The organs donated are as follows:

Sl. No. Organs Donated Recipient Hospital

1. Liver, Apollo BGS Hospitals, Mysuru

2. Corneas, K.R. Hospital, Mysuru

3. Heart Valves, Narayana Hrudayalaya, Bengaluru