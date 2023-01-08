Naming of Expressway

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (also known as MyLAC) Chairman R. Raghu Kautilya has opined that the Expressway must be named ‘Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Expressway’.
On MP Pratap Simha’s proposal to name the Expressway after River Cauvery, Raghu said that since senior leaders like S.M. Krishna has suggested Nalwadi’s name, Nalwadi’s name must be given in deference to the wishes of S.M. Krishna and others.
I suggest that this expressway be called as ” Bengaluru Mysore expressway” as it is neutral best and right name .
Maybe a few egos will be hurt but unnecessary arguments and worthless press meets can be avoided.
A person who has come from sakleshpur is not indebted to the wadiyars of Mysore and therefore cannot come out magnanimously in favour of wadiyar in the way mysoreans come out from bottom of their hearts.
Fir him it’s plain provocative politics and personal ego.