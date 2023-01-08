Naming of Expressway

January 8, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: The Mysore Paints and Varnish Limited (also known as MyLAC) Chairman R. Raghu Kautilya has opined that the Expressway must be named ‘Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar Expressway’.

On MP Pratap Simha’s proposal to name the Expressway after River Cauvery, Raghu said that since senior leaders like S.M. Krishna has suggested Nalwadi’s name, Nalwadi’s name must be given in deference to the wishes of S.M. Krishna and others.