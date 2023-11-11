Nanjangud Paper Mill fire guts materials worth crores
News

Nanjangud Paper Mill fire guts materials worth crores

November 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A major fire broke out in the production and storage area of South India Paper Mill at Nanjangud in the early hours of today, causing the destruction of paper and other products worth crores of rupees. The fire was detected around 4 am when thick smoke emerged from the enclosures where numerous finished paper reams were stored.

Initial cause of the incident is suspected to be a short circuit. The South India Paper Mill factory, a 57-year-old enterprise located in Thandavapura Industrial Area of Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru, is primarily involved in manufacturing of paper, paperboard, cartons and power generation.

The fire turned valuable paper and other materials into ashes. More than seven firefighting vehicles were called to control fire from all four sides. However, due to paper’s fast-combusting nature, fire spread rapidly, posing a significant challenge for firefighters who continuously used high-speed jets to spray water.

Water was consistently replenished at Nanjangud Fire Station, and the vehicles took turns attempting to extinguish the inferno. As of 11.30 am, reports indicated that fire had not been brought under control and had extended to new areas inside the godowns, making it difficult to access due to thick smoke, embers and intense heat.

P.S. Siddaramaiah, Chief Fire Officer, Mysuru, stated that their top priority was to bring the fire under control, after which a thorough assessment of the damages would be conducted.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 45 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching