Nanjangud Paper Mill fire guts materials worth crores

November 11, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: A major fire broke out in the production and storage area of South India Paper Mill at Nanjangud in the early hours of today, causing the destruction of paper and other products worth crores of rupees. The fire was detected around 4 am when thick smoke emerged from the enclosures where numerous finished paper reams were stored.

Initial cause of the incident is suspected to be a short circuit. The South India Paper Mill factory, a 57-year-old enterprise located in Thandavapura Industrial Area of Nanjangud taluk in Mysuru, is primarily involved in manufacturing of paper, paperboard, cartons and power generation.

The fire turned valuable paper and other materials into ashes. More than seven firefighting vehicles were called to control fire from all four sides. However, due to paper’s fast-combusting nature, fire spread rapidly, posing a significant challenge for firefighters who continuously used high-speed jets to spray water.

Water was consistently replenished at Nanjangud Fire Station, and the vehicles took turns attempting to extinguish the inferno. As of 11.30 am, reports indicated that fire had not been brought under control and had extended to new areas inside the godowns, making it difficult to access due to thick smoke, embers and intense heat.

P.S. Siddaramaiah, Chief Fire Officer, Mysuru, stated that their top priority was to bring the fire under control, after which a thorough assessment of the damages would be conducted.