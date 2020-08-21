Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer Dr. S.R. Nagendra ends life

August 21, 2020

Mysore/Mysuru: Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr. S.R. Nagendra (43), committed suicide by hanging self at his residence in Alanahalli here yesterday. Nagendra who was reportedly under pressure to ramp up COVID-19 testing in the taluk, is said to have not taken leave since the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic in March.

Dr. Nagendra was found hanging at his residence on Thursday morning. The Police who visited the spot, did not find any suicide note in his house.

Doctors and other Health Department staff brought the body to the Office of the District Health Officer (DHO) in Nazarbad and staged a protest. The protestors held ZP CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra responsible for the suicide of Dr. Nagendra. Dr. H.N. Ravindra, an MCI member, who led the protest, said that doctors are working with 60 percent staff shortage in most of the Hospitals. Alleging that the doctors are given unrealistic targets of collecting throat swab samples, he said that they are harassed if the target is not met.

Accusing ZP CEO Prashanth Kumar Mishra of setting unrealistic targets of Swab and RAT testing, the doctors and other medical staff vented out their ire against the ZP CEO upon his arrival at the spot, addressing him in singular in the presence of Deputy Commissioner (DC) Abhiram G. Sankar. Maintaining that Dr. Nagendra had not taken even a single day leave since June15 and was working every day,the protestors demanded the suspension of the ZP CEO pending enquiry.

Medical Education Minister Dr. K. Sudhakar, MP Pratap Simha, Nanjangud MLA B. Harshavardhan and a host of other people representatives paid their last respects to the departed Nanjangud THO Dr. Nagendra.

Meanwhile, it is learnt that Dr. Nagendra had written a letter to Mysuru DHO on Aug.10 appealing him to relieve him as Nanjangud THO, which he was temporarily put in charge.

CM announces Rs. 50 lakh compensation

Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa has announced Rs. 50 lakh compensation and other Government benefits, besides a Government job on compassionate grounds to a family member of the deceased Nanjangud Taluk Health Officer (THO) Dr. S.R. Nagendra.

In an order issued late on Thursday (Aug. 20), CM Yediyurappa, responding to an appeal from Karnataka Government Employees Association (KGEA) at Bengaluru, expressed his grief over the death of Nanjangud THO Dr. Nagendra.

Chief Minister Yediyurappa said that the Regional Commissioner (RC) at Mysuru has been directed to conduct an impartial and comprehensive enquiry into the circumstances that led to the tragic incident and submit a report to the Government on the findings within a week.

Protestors surround Medical Education Minister Dr. Sudhakar, demand probe

As soon as Medical Education Minister Dr.K. Sudhakar arrived at the DHO Office to pay respects to the departed doctor, the protesting doctors and other medical staff surrounded him and sought the suspension of ZP CEO and initiate a probe into the suicide of Dr. Nagendra.

Addressing the protestors and the media, Dr.K. Sudhakar said that Dr. Nagendra was on COVID-19 duty and was tirelessly serving the people and his death is most unfortunate.

Recalling the role of Dr. Nagendra when cluster virus broke out in Nanjangud’s Jubilant Pharma factory, Dr. Sudhakar assured that the Government will provide a suitable job in the Higher Education Department to the deceased doctor’s wife, who holds a Doctoral degree and Rs. 30 lakh as compensation to Dr. Nagendra’s family.

Responding to the protestors demand for a probe, Dr. Sudhakar said that the Government would order a probe into the Health Officer’s death. Promising that the State Government will take steps to ease the pressure on the medical fraternity, he said that he would take up the issue with Chief Minister B.S. Yediyurappa when he arrives to offer Bagina to Kabini and KRS Dams on Friday.

Government Doctors threaten protest from Aug. 24

Meanwhile, the Karnataka Government Medical Officers Association (KGMOA) has threatened to stop work and go on strike from Aug. 24 if the State Government does not grant compensation to families of doctors and health workers, who died while discharging their duties as frontline Corona Warriors.

KGMOA President Dr.Srinivasa Gulur said on Thursday that Dr. Nagendra, who was Nanjangud THO, was under pressure to conduct more tests in Primary Health Centres of the taluk and he was working tirelessly without taking a break. Terming Dr. Nagendra’s death as most unfortunate, he said that Government Doctors will attend only emergency cases and stay away from COVID-19 duties. The KGMOA will hold an emergency meeting on Aug. 23 to decide the course of the stir, he added.