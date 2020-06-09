Nanjangud youth who returned from UP contracts COVID-19

June 9, 2020

Nanjangud: A 22-year-old youth, who was studying in Uttar Pradesh (UP) and returned to Nanjangud on June 1, has tested positive for COVID-19. He has been admitted to the COVID Hospital in Mysuru.

A resident of Neelakantanagar in Nanjangud, the youth arrived in Bengaluru via Delhi and was put under facility quarantine for seven days there. As his COVID test report came negative, he was sent to Nanjangud.

Upon his arrival at Nanjangud, the youth was put under home quarantine and his throat swabs were collected for COVID test. As the lab report confirmed positive for COVID-19 on Sunday evening, City Municipal Council Commissioner Karibasavaiah and the Health Department staff visited Neelakantanagar and sealed down the road on which the house of the youth is located. There are 20 houses on the road where the youth was staying and the residents will be put under home quarantine, said Karibasavaiah.

The youth had no COVID-19 symptoms like cough or fever but he has been tested positive; hence the road on which his house is located has been sealed down, said Nanjangud COVID-19 In-charge Dr.Ashwin.

Health Officer Ashok, Sub-Inspector Ravikumar and others visited Neelakantanagar.