June 21, 2023

Narasamma (Maneyamma), wife of late Yajaman Boregowda of G.B. Saragur village in H.D. Kote taluk, passed away yesterday night at the village. She was 83.

She leaves behind six sons including Contractor Boregowda, PLD Bank Director Kempegowda, Film Director Siddegowda and City Co-operative Bank former President and present Director S.B. Shivu, two daughters and a host of relatives and friends.

Last rites were held at Bhyraveshwara Farm House at G.B. Saragur this afternoon.