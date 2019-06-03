Narayana Murthy lauds Wadiyars’ contributions to State

Urges people to participate in philanthropic causes

Mysuru: Infosys Founder and Chairman Emeritus N.R. Narayana Murthy, lauding the efforts of the Wadiyar dynasty for its contribution to the all round growth of Mysore State, said that it was because philanthropically-minded rulers like Nalwadi Krishnaraja Wadiyar and Sri Jayachamaraja Wadiyar, who put people before self that the people today remember them.

He was speaking as the chief guest at the launch of Sri Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar (SNW) Foundation at the Jaganmohan Palace auditorium in city yesterday and said that the true worth of a nation is when it can wipe tears of every poor in the country and bring joy to everyone.

Quoting Francis Bacon, Murthy said, “In charity there is no excess. The contributions of Wadiyars were there in all fields like education, banks, steel plant and other institutions.”

And quoting Confucius, the Chinese Philosopher, he said, one should learn to distribute wealth and called upon the people to participate in philanthropic activities by sharing their wealth so that the society would benefit with such contributions.

He also lauded Pramoda Devi Wadiyar for launching the SNW Foundation thus continuing the royal generosity by trying to promote education, art and other activities.

a section of the audience including Yaduveer and Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar.

Earlier, Pramoda Devi Wadiyar, in her welcome address, began on an emotional note recalling that her husband Srikantadatta Narasimharaja Wadiyar’s life was never a bed of roses as he truly stood by the values and had to fight for everything that was legitimately his.

She said that she had been his shadow for all the years that they had been married till his sudden passing away and hence to continue the various projects that Wadiyar was keen on, the SNW Foundation was launched to complete the many ongoing projects and start new ones.

The Foundation was launched by Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev of Isha Foundation, Coimbatore, who later addressed the gathering. Foundation Secretary Reginald Wesley introduced both Narayana Murthy and Sadhguru.

The members of the erstwhile Royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar, Trishikha Kumari Wadiyar, Trustees of the Foundation Kamakshi Devi, Indrakshi Devi, K.G. Ananth Raj Urs, Prof. Rafiq Ahmed and others were present.

Kalpana rendered a mellifluous invocation. The highlight of the function was the beautiful backdrop of the stage with a muted antique look which caught everyone’s attention.





