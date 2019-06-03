CWRC team to visit KRS tomorrow

Mysore: As per the directions of the Cauvery Water Management Authority (CWMA), a team of Cauvery Water Regulatory Committee (CWRC) will visit KRS dam in Srirangapatna taluk of Mandya district tomorrow and the day after (June 4 & 5).

The team will receive inputs on telemetry-based real time data acquisition and transmission for online monitoring system for eight reservoirs coming under Cauvery basin.

Cauvery Neeravari Nigam Ltd. (CNNL) Superintending Engineer H.C. Ramendra is one of the members of the team. The team after visiting the KRS dam on June 4 and 5, will visit Mettur reservoir, Lower Bhavani Reservoir and Amaravathi Reservoir all in Tamil Nadu, Hemavathy, Harangi and Kabini Reservoirs all in Karnataka and Banasurasagar Reservoir in Kerala in the subsequent days.

The committee after completing the visits, will prepare a detailed report and submit the same to CWMA.

