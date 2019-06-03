Kannur Airport authorities seek bus services from Mysuru

Mysore: In order to provide facilities to air passengers from Mysuru and Kodagu region in Karnataka, Kannur International Airport authorities have written to the Karnataka State Road Transport Corporation (KSRTC) seeking bus connectivity services to the Airport from Mysuru and Kodagu.

Confirming the communication between the recently-opened Kannur International Airport authorities, KSRTC authorities in Mysuru said the Corporation had replied with a positive response provided the airport authorities secure the requisite permit from the Kerala Government for the operation of the bus services. The Kannur Airport authorities had sought bus services from Mysuru, Virajpet and Madikeri to the Kannur Airport.

Kannur International Airport, situated at a distance of about 200 km from Mysuru, has emerged as a viable alternative to Kempegowda International Airport Ltd. (KIAL) situated at Devanahalli on the outskirts of Bengaluru, also situated about 185 kms from Mysuru, to fliers from Mysuru and surrounding regions.

While the two airports may be more or less equidistant from Mysuru, the Kannur Airport is turning out to be a closer option for fliers from Madikeri, Virajpet and other parts of Kodagu. However, the road journey to Kannur from Mysuru and Kodagu will have to pass through the ghats prolonging travel time.

While KSRTC’s Flybus, which operates twenty trips between Mysuru and KIAL, takes about four hours to complete the journey through Bengaluru, Ashok Kumar, KSRTC’s Divisional Controller (Rural), Mysuru, said the bus journey between Mysuru and Kannur Airport could take about 5 hours and 30 minutes. Presently, KSRTC operates three services to Kannur every day including one Volvo bus.

Kannur International Airport authorities, however, have not specified that KSRTC introduce the Flybus service to the Airport. “Services will be introduced depending on the demand,” Kumar said.

Sources in the hospitality sector said a few fliers have already begun booking their international flights from Kannur as they find the road journey to Kannur less cumbersome than the one to KIAL, which has to pass through the busy Bengaluru-Mysuru highway before navigating through the many traffic-dense roads of Bengaluru city.

