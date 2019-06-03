H.D. Kumaraswamy to re-start ‘Grama Vastavya’

Bengaluru: Compelled to turn the public perception about him and his Coalition Government around, Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) has decided to reinvent ‘Grama Vastavya’, his popular village stay programme.

The CM on Sunday announced to re-start his ‘Grama Vastavya’ programme (overnight stay in villages) with an intention to make the administration more effective.

In a tweet, Kumaraswamy said he will begin ‘Grama Vastavya’ in Government Schools. The programme will help him understand the people’s problems and the responsiveness of the official machinery.

However, HDK is yet to decide on the date and the venue for kick-starting the programme.

Kumaraswamy’s village stay programme was a big hit during his last stint as the CM in 2006-07, when he headed the JD(S)-BJP Coalition Government. He had gained widespread public recognition and appreciation for visiting remote villages and staying at villages to directly interact with people and understand their issues.

Kumaraswamy is expected to kick-start the village stay programme by starting in a Kodagu village School before July when the Assembly will convene for the monsoon session.

Meanwhile, Tourism Minister and Kodagu District Minister S.R. Mahesh said in Mysuru on Sunday that CM H.D. Kumaraswamy’s village stay programme had become popular when he (HDK) headed the JD(S)-BJP Coalition Government in 2006-07.

Maintaining that he is undertaking Grama Vastavya programme even now, Mahesh said that he has completed seven village stays after becoming a Minister a year ago.

Pointing out that as Kodagu District Minister, he was happy to note that the CM has planned to re-start his village stay at a Kodagu village later this month, Minister S.R. Mahesh said that the CM’s village stay in Kodagu will largely help in addressing issues concerning Kodagu, which was devastated by floods and landslides last year.