Nataka Karnataka…: BJP to hold Emergency Press Meet this evening
Nataka Karnataka…: BJP to hold Emergency Press Meet this evening

Bengaluru: Even as Chief Minister H.D. Kumaraswamy (HDK) lashed out at State BJP President B.S. Yeddyurappa (BSY) this morning, accusing him of making relentless efforts to destabilise his (HDK) government and also accusing him (BSY) of setting a precedent on commission percentage in government contracts, Yeddyurappa has convened an Emergency Press Meet at the State capital at 4 this evening.

During the press meet, Yeddyurappa is likely to produce some documents on the alleged land scams pertaining to the family of JD(S) Supremo and former Prime Minister H.D.  Deve Gowda and also on certain other corruption charges, in a bid to hit back at father-son duo, who have launched a tirade against the BJP.

 

September 20, 2018

