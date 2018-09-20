KSTDC ropes in models for Dasara publicity
Mysore Dasara 2018, News

KSTDC ropes in models for Dasara publicity

Mysuru:  Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has taken keen interest to promote tourism, especially during Dasara celebrations by showcasing all its hotel properties in KRS, Kodagu, Mysuru and other important tourist destinations.

KSTDC will also hold Road Shows which will be brought out in a brochure form apart from  publishing advertisements, said Tourism Department Deputy Director H. Janardhan.

As part of the promotion, the Tourism Department yesterday held a photo-shoot at the Mysore Palace with a model and Bharathanatyam dancers  participating. KSTDC aims to reflect the rich culture and tradition of Mysuru and other tourist-interest places in and around the heritage city, he said.

September 20, 2018

RELATED POSTS

Yaduveer invited as Brand Ambassador to promote Dasara Tourism
‘Bombe Mane’:DC to inaugurate Dolls House in city tomorrow
Hotch-potch patch work to fill potholes

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Trending Posts
ABOUT

Mysuru's favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 39 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it's readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

Searching