KSTDC ropes in models for Dasara publicity

Mysuru: Karnataka State Tourism Development Corporation (KSTDC) has taken keen interest to promote tourism, especially during Dasara celebrations by showcasing all its hotel properties in KRS, Kodagu, Mysuru and other important tourist destinations.

KSTDC will also hold Road Shows which will be brought out in a brochure form apart from publishing advertisements, said Tourism Department Deputy Director H. Janardhan.

As part of the promotion, the Tourism Department yesterday held a photo-shoot at the Mysore Palace with a model and Bharathanatyam dancers participating. KSTDC aims to reflect the rich culture and tradition of Mysuru and other tourist-interest places in and around the heritage city, he said.