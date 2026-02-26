In Briefs

National-level Women’s Meet

February 26, 2026

As part of International Women’s Day, the Rajya Mahila Sanghatanegala Okkuta has organised a two-day National-level Women’s Conference titled ‘Naari’ at the Open Air Theatre in Manasagangothri on  Mar. 7 and 8.

Announcing this at a press meet Okkuta office-bearer Yamuna said women from all parties, religions and faith can attend.  The Conference will discuss women’s rights, legal awareness, women leadership, political representation to women and other such issues, she said. National-level artists, women thinkers, writers and sportspersons will take part in the two-day Women’s Conference.

