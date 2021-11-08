National Lok Adalat in city on Dec.18

November 8, 2021

About 44,000 pending cases to be resolved in the district

Mysore/Mysuru: As per the directions of Karnataka State Legal Services Authority, Bengaluru, the Mysuru District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) will be holding a National Lok Adalat at Malalavadi Court Complex in Jayanagar on Dec.18.

Announcing this at a press meet at the ADR Centre in Malalavadi Court Complex here this morning, Principal District and Sessions Court Judge M.L. Raghunath said that the National Lok Adalat will be held in all Court premises throughout the State in both virtual and physical mode.

Pointing out that pending disputes and pre-litigation cases will be taken up for settlement in National Lok Adalat, he appealed the general public to resolve their long-pending disputes or suits through mediation, counselling or conciliation.

Noting that it has been proposed to resolve about 44,000 pending cases in the district during the Lok Adalat, Judge Raghunath said that the cases that will be taken up including Motor Accident claims, compoundable criminal cases, NI Act suits, specific cases of marital and domestic disputes and pre-litigation cases.

Legal awareness campaign

Continuing, he said that as part of National Legal Services Authority’s Pan India Outreach programme, the DLSA has launched legal awareness campaigns in all villages of the district from Oct.2.

Maintaining that 80 percent villages have been covered so far, the Judge said that the rest 20 percent of the villages will be covered in a week.

Noting that during the campaign, it was discovered that many Schools in rural areas did not have birth records of children, he said that taking note of this, the DLSA has included Birth Certificate issuance programme too as part of the Lok Adalat to be held on Dec.18.

Stating that more than 100 legal volunteers and DLSA Panel advocates are already on the job of distributing Birth Certificate application forms to Schools, Raghunath said that the completed forms will be collected later from Schools and forwarded to the authorities concerned for action. The concerned civic authorities will be summoned to the Lok Adalat and asked to distribute the Birth Certificates to parents of School children, he added. Declaring that nine Senior Judges will be part of the Dec.18 Lok Adalat, he said that this will be the fourth and last Adalat of the year. About 80 warring couples, who had applied for divorce, were re-united in the previous three Lok Adalats and the Dec.18 Lok Adalat is expected to resolve 20 more such cases, he added.

Senior Civil Judge Devaraj Bhute, who is also DLSA Member-Secretary, Mysuru Bar Association President Anand Kumar and Secretary Shivanna were present at the press meet. For more information, the public can visit the DLSA Office in Malalavadi Court Complex or call Ph: 0821-2330130 or Helpline No.1800-425-0131.