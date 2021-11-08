Landslip atop Chamundi Hill: Vedike protests negligence by Govt. in taking up repair works

November 8, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: Alleging that the State Government was showing negligence in taking up repair works following the landslip atop Chamundi Hill, the activists of Karnataka State Nayaka Hitharakshana Vedike staged a protest in front of Mahatma Gandhi’s bust, opposite to City Law Courts complex here yesterday.

Pointing out that frequent landslip atop Chamundi Hill was causing tension among devotees and residents of the hill, The Mysore Co-operative Bank Vice-President Paduvarahalli Ramakrishna urged the Chief Minister to take special interest and get the landslip area repaired scientifically to prevent another landslip atop the hill.

Corporator Lokesh Piya urged the State Government to take special concern on the roads atop Chamundi Hill and take steps to prevent such landslips from taking place in future.

Vedike President Dyavappa Nayaka, leaders Prabhakar, Sridhar, Bandahalli Kumar, Manjunath, Kote Channanayaka, S. Rohit, Bharat, Shekar Nayak, C. Venkatesh, Tavarekatte Puttaraja and others took part in the protest.