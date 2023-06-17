National Scheduled Castes Commission Member holds review meeting in city

June 17, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: National Commission for Scheduled Castes (SC) Member Dr. Anju Bala held a review meeting on the progress made in the deliverance of services and justice to Scheduled Castes, at the new Deputy Commissioner’s Office on Bannur road in Siddarthanagar here this morning.

Deputy Commissioner Dr. K.V. Rajendra, MCC Commissioner G. Lakshmikantha Reddy, City Police Commissioner Ramesh Banoth, SP Seema Latkar, Additional SP B.N. Nandini and other top officials of several Departments attended the meeting.

Soon as the meeting began, Dr. Anju Bala received inputs on the progress made in key Departments such as Health, Education, Police, Social Welfare, Lead Bank, Urban Development etc.

After going through the formatted Proforma report submitted by the City and District Police, Dr. Anju Bala said that the Department had made a significant progress this year as compared to the previous years in respect of atrocities on SCs, Law and Order, Justice and other issues concerning the community. She lauded the department for making honest efforts in rendering justice.

Dr. Anju Bala was particularly impressed with the Health Department’s collection of data on all key elements under the National Rural Health Mission. Pointing out that the data collection system that she found here was not at all present in several States of North India, she sought more details from the Department officials on the data collection methods so that it can be implemented in other States as well. She lauded the State Health Department for collection, permutation and evaluation of vital data.

The Health Department officials said that ANC Registration and Services are increasing by the year with the number of SC beneficiaries forming a major chunk.

Regarding Housing Schemes, the National Commission Member sought inputs on the progress made on the housing front under the Centre’s ambitious PM Awaas Yojana. She asked the District Urban Development Cell to put in more efforts for building houses for all beneficiaries under the scheme and to reach the set target within a time-frame.

She also sought data on loans made available to SC communities by the District Lead Bank. The Lead Bank officials said that many schemes have been introduced through Dr. B.R. Ambedkar Development Corporation.

The officials came up with data collected as per formatted Proforma on the number of Jan Dhan accounts for SC Communities opened this year, sanction of educational, MUDRA, Start-up loans extended to SC communities, the number of SC beneficiaries under PM Ujjwal Yojana LPG connections, details of MNREGA schemes and other schemes aimed at SC welfare and development.

Later addressing the meeting, Dr. Anju Bala asked officials to focus more on key sectors such as Health and Education. Instructing the officials to find out why almost half of the applications received under various loan schemes were rejected on different grounds, she directed the officials to submit a report to the National Commission within 15 days. She warned officials of strict action if they fail to come up with additional and supplementary data that has been sought by the Commission concerning various sectors and schemes.