National seminar on ‘Kaivara Sadguru Nareyana Yogi’ held

April 11, 2022

‘There can be no societal development without peace and harmony’

Mysore/Mysuru: Regretting that acts aimed at dividing the society are on the rise and little efforts are being made to bond communities, Bengaluru-based M.S. Ramaiah Educational Institutions Vice-President M.R. Seetharam, who is also a former Minister, maintained that there can be no societal development or progress without peace and harmony.

He was speaking at a national seminar on ‘Kaivara Sadguru Nareyana Yogi’ at a programme organised by the University of Mysore’s (UoM) Oriental Research Institute (ORI) in association with Yogi Nareyana Yatindra Prachar Sabha at the University Fine Arts College auditorium on Bogadi Road here yesterday.

Bemoaning that the society is deteriorating alarmingly, Seetharam said that people have begun to lose patience and tolerance. Noting that there is no use in following a religion in the absence of peace, he opined that an atmosphere of harmony and peace will itself automatically lead to growth and progress.

Former Vice-Chancellor Prof. P. Venkataramaiah, in his address, said that the philosophy of all great saints and leaders is very much similar to each other and all of them propagated peace, harmony and equality.

Regretting that discrimination and prejudice still prevails despite the preachings of great saints and scholars over centuries, he wondered what would have been the situation now in the absence of such preachings and philosophy.

Pointing out that Yogi Nareyana Guru, who was popularly known as ‘Kaivara Thathaiah’ and lived a long life of 110 years, was indeed a wonder saint, Prof. Venkataramaiah said that he was a social reformer who sent the message that everyone are equal.

Former ORI Director Dr. S. Shivarajappa said that such programmes are most welcome at a time when the society is going through a crisis, with divisions between communities on the rise. Regretting that no one cares for Keertanas and Tatvas and everyone is after money now, he said that, however, there is no doubt that the ultimate victor in this world will be spirituality.

Later, a book titled ‘Kaivara Thathaiahnavara Chintanegalu,’ edited by Dr. T. Ramesh was released on the occasion.

Karnataka State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (KSIIDC) Managing Director Dr. M.R. Ravi, who spoke on the occasion, said that Kaivara Thathaiah’s preachings on social reforms is very much relevant even today.

Noting that he got introduced to Thathaiah when he served as a Lecturer at Chintamani in Kolar district over 30 years ago, Dr. Ravi said that he used to often visit Kaivara, which was close to the town, along with his students. Stating that he learnt a lot on the values of life after going through books on Thathaiah, he said that Kaivara, the birth place of Thathaiah, has now become a popular pilgrimage place.

UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, who spoke about the book, said that the book throws light on the life and preachings of Kaivara Thathaiah.

M. Narayana, M.S. Venkatesh Babu, C.V. Srinivas Setty and Renu, who lent their valuable support for Yogi Nareyana Yatindra Ratha Yatra, were felicitated on the occasion.

Earlier in the day, floral tributes were offered to the portrait of Kaivara Thathaiah, following which Yogi Nareyana Peetha Dharmadhikari Dr. M.R. Jayaram introduced Thathaiah to the gathering and delivered a discourse on his preachings, during which he said that the day is all the more significant as Apr. 10 also happened to be Ramnavami festival.

Bengaluru North University Vice-Chancellor Dr. Niranjan Vanalli, Yogi Nareyana Yatindra Prachar Sabha Convenor H.A. Venkatesh, Journalist Amshi Prasannakumar, Sankalp Group CMD Dr. V.K. Jagadish Babu, RITES-Bengaluru Senior DGM M.G. Sudeep, book editor Dr. T. Ramesh and others were present.

Prof. C.N. Srinath conferred ‘Yatindra Sri’ award

Later in the day, the city’s Dhvanyaloka President Prof. C.N. Srinath was conferred ‘Yatindra Sri’ award.

Suttur Mutt Seer Sri Shivarathri Deshikendra Swamiji, who graced the occasion, said that the programme was postponed twice for various reasons. But it seems to be the will of Kaivara Thathaiah that the programme eventually happened on Sunday, which is also Ramanavami day.

Observing that Thathaiah tread the path of Bhakti Marga, the Seer said that Yogi Nareyana himself chose it as he believed that it was the best way for attaining ‘Moksha.’

Vijnan Foundation for Science, Technology and Research University Vice-Chancellor Prof. P. Nagabhushan, historian Prof. M.V. Srinivas, Senior Journalist K. Shivakumar, former Gulbarga University VC Prof. S.R. Niranjana, UoM Registrar Prof. R. Shivappa, UoM Centre for Gandhian Studies Director Dr. M.S. Shekar, UoM Syndicate Member Dr. Chaitra Narayan, retired Chief Engineer K. Pandurangaiah, ORI Director Dr. K.V. Ramapriya and others were present.