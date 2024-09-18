September 18, 2024

Top NHRC officials deliberate in city

Mysuru: The National Human Rights Commission (NHRC) has stressed the need for safety and social audits of cities and institutions to better understand existing gaps and issues related to women’s safety in India.

These remarks were made this morning during the National Symposium on Women’s Safety at Work and Public Spaces, organised by the Muralidhar Bhagavat Charitable Foundation and Veeravratam Foundation. The event took place at the Department of Tourism Auditorium, Pooja Bhagavat Memorial Mahajana Post Graduate Centre, KRS Road, Metagalli.

The symposium was inaugurated by Vijaya Bharathi Sayani, Chairman of NHRC. Ajay Bhatnagar, Director General (Investigation), NHRC, Joginder Singh, Registrar (Law), NHRC, Seema Latkar, Mysuru City Police Commissioner and T. Muralidhar Bhagavat, Mahajana Education Society President were on the dais.

First time in Mysuru

This symposium is NHRC’s nationwide initiative and it is being held in Mysuru, a tier-II city, for the first time. The NHRC aims to ensure that laws are effectively implemented and that policies lead to tangible improvements in women’s safety both at home and in public spaces.

Mysuru’s prominent women and those who have played a significant role in empowerment and gender equality initiatives were invited to be a part of this event and they offered suggestions.

In her address, Vijaya Bharathi Sayani highlighted the extensive efforts made by the NHRC and the Union Government in terms of legal provisions and policies for women’s empowerment. Despite these efforts, barriers persist both at the workplace and in public spaces, which require a holistic approach to address, she opined.

Additionally, it was suggested that media outlets, in all forms, should follow specific guidelines for reporting crimes against women. She highlighted the various harassment meted out to women at workplaces including mental, physical and psychological.

Collective efforts for effective response

Concentrated efforts should be made to promote bystander intervention in reporting such crimes. Sayani emphasised that incidents of violent sexual abuse are not isolated and require collective efforts to ensure an effective response.

Some of the initiatives she outlined include the aftermath of the Nirbhaya Case in Delhi, Mission Shakti, Beti Bachao-Beti Padhao, increased surveillance by Police through CCTV cameras, lighting of dark spots in the city, gender sensitisation programmes at the school and college level and other similar programmes.

She noted, “As a society, women’s safety must be viewed as a collective responsibility. It is crucial to collaborate proactively rather than merely reacting to major incidents. Workplaces should ensure the presence of active and effective Internal Complaints Committees (ICC) to create a safe and comfortable environment for women.”

Among the key suggestions from the symposium was the implementation of gender sensitisation workshops and classes in schools, colleges, workplaces and for top management in major organisations. It was also recommended to adopt law enforcement systems, a preventive approach towards women’s safety with the support of civil society.

Violence against women

Ajay Bhatnagar addressed the issue of violence against women, highlighting that it is fuelled by unequal power dynamics. He emphasised the importance of striving for equity rather than mere equality and being sensitive to the needs of women and girls.

Bhatnagar also pointed out the role of media and films in avoiding the glorification of incidents like stalking, as such portrayals can negatively impact societal attitudes.

He underscored the necessity of involving men and boys at all levels to create a safer environment for women.

Over 100 delegates and prominent personalities from Mysuru attended the National Symposium. They included Dr. Sridevi Annapurna Singh, Director of CSIR-CFTRI, Chaya Nanjappa from Veeravratam Foundation, former Minister S.A. Ramdas, academicians, teaching professionals, industry representatives and research scholars specialising in women’s studies.

A similar symposium was held in New Delhi on Sept. 9 and today’s event holds prominence with violence against women on the rise in recent days.