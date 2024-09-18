Robberies ignite safety concerns on NH-275

September 18, 2024

12 major crimes on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway

Travellers seek Police action

Mysuru: Despite the Mandya, Ramanagara and Bengaluru Rural Police successfully slashing accident rates through AI-enabled speed monitoring and hefty fines on the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275, travellers are now raising alarms over the Police’s failure to crack down on robberies and vehicle waylaying by criminals to loot them.

The 119-km stretch is fast becoming a haven for highway robbers, with travellers accusing the Police of prioritising traffic enforcement and fines over ensuring their safety. Commuters demand that the Police shift their focus toward solving robbery cases and take proactive measures to prevent further incidents.

Since the Highway opened in March 2023, the stretch between Ramanagara and Srirangapatna has witnessed 12 major cases of robbery (dacoity).

These incidents, spread across various Police Station limits — four in Ramanagara, three in Maddur, one each in Mandya and Mandya Rural and three in Srirangapatna Rural — have left motorists on edge.

Couples and lone travellers

The dacoits primarily target couples and lone travellers, with most victims driving cars and SUVs. For instance, in February last year, a Mysuru couple was robbed of cash and valuables worth Rs. 3.81 lakh near Mallaiahana Doddi Bore in Mandya.

A few days later, a Bengaluru family of three lost valuables and cash worth Rs. 2.55 lakh near Mandya. In June, a Mysuru-based garment merchant was held at knifepoint and robbed of jewellery and Rs. 3.20 lakh in cash.

The robberies continued in 2023, with a notable case in July near Aishwarya International School in Maddur, where a Kodagu-based interior designer was stripped of his gold chain and pendant valued at Rs. 3.5 lakh.

The crime wave has persisted into 2024, with a chilling incident on Apr. 9, when a family of five en route to a temple near Mandya for Ugadi was attacked and robbed by bike-borne miscreants between Lambani Tandya and Devarahosahalli in Mandya.

On Sept. 13, the robbers struck again, this time targeting the family of K.C. Krishnegowda, a Hebbal 2nd Stage resident from Mysuru, near Basavanagudi Circle. Fortunately, Krishnegowda’s family managed to escape by speeding away, even as the criminals shattered the side window in their attempt to stop the vehicle.

Many cases go unreported

It is important to note that many cases remain unreported because victims often avoid filing Police complaints. The incidents typically occur far from their homes and the prospect of making multiple trips to the Police Station and Court discourages them from reporting. This reluctance has unfortunately played to the advantage of the criminals.

In all the cases, the gang’s modus operandi involves ambushing motorists at midnight and robbing them of their valuables at knifepoint.

Unfortunately, the victims have been unable to identify the perpetrators, as the crimes occurred during the cover of the night.

Armed criminal gangs

Despite installation of proper lighting, CCTV and AI cameras along the Highway, several incidents have been reported between 12 am and 4 am, where criminals in deserted areas threatened occupants of parked or moving cars with deadly weapons, robbing them of cash and jewellery before fleeing the scene.

The most vulnerable stretches near Mysuru include Siddalingapura-Mandya, the area near Amaravathi Hotel Bypass in Mandya, Maddur Bypass, Kesthur-Channapatna and Ramanagara.

These are the spots where robbers often lie in wait, targeting late-night travellers.

In a recent breakthrough, Srirangapatna Rural Inspector B.G. Kumar and his team arrested a four-member gang and recovered 92 grams of stolen gold.

Highway patrolling active

Vehicles on the Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway are under scrutiny for robberies. Police from various stations, including Mandya and Ramanagara, are carrying out regular, coordinated patrols to combat criminal activities. Highway patrolling units remain active, and surveillance cameras are strategically positioned. The recent installation of lighting along the highway has contributed to a noticeable decline in criminal activities.

—S.E. Gangadharaswamy, Mandya Additional Superintendent of Police (ASP)