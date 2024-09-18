Captain ‘Abhimanyu’ to carry Wooden Howdah this evening

September 18, 2024

Mysuru: Abhimanyu, the Howdah Elephant Jumboo Savari, who is undergoing training on Jumboo Savari route (Raja Margha) along with other Dasara elephants, will be rehearing with the Wooden Howdah, the replica of the Golden Howdah, from this afternoon (4 pm).

The Wooden Howdah, which is in the custody of the Mysore Palace Board, was handed over to the Forest Department in the presence of Mysore Palace Board Deputy Director T.S. Subramanya, this morning.

Abhimanyu will be carrying over 750 kg weight including the Wooden Howdah weighing 280 kgs, Gaadhi-Namdha (cushion like material), ropes and sand bags during the rehearsal.

Abhimanyu will arrive near the residence of the Mysore Royal Family where a crane has been installed and puja will be performed to the Wooden Howdah before being placed on the Jumbo’s back. Gaadhi-Namdha will then be placed on Abhimanyu’s back which will be fastened with ropes before installing Wooden Howdah with help of the crane.

Later, sand bags will be placed inside the Wooden Howdah and the weight will be increased in phases. Abhimanyu will then be led to Balarama Gate along with other Dasara elephants from where they will march to the Torchlight Parade Grounds in Bannimantap.

Deputy Conservator of Forests (DCF-Wildlife) Dr. I.B. Prabhu Gowda, speaking to Star of Mysore said, “Training for Jumboo Savari rehearsal by carrying the Wooden Howdah will be imparted to Abhimanyu today. This apart, Mahendra, Dhananjaya, Sugreeva, Gopi and Bheema elephants will also be subjected to similar training from tomorrow.”

Yesterday evening, route familiarisation exercise was conducted during which the Dasara elephants ­— Abhimanyu, Dhananjaya, Gopi, Bheema, Kanjan, Rohit, Ekalavya, Lakshmi, Prashanth, Mahendra, Sugreeva, Dodda Harave Lakshmi and Hiranya were led from the Mysore Palace North Gate via KR Circle, Sayyaji Rao Road till Government Ayurveda Hospital Circle.