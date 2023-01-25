`National Voters’ Day painting contest held at Kalamandira

Mysuru City Corporation (MCC) Deputy Commissioner (Administration) M.K. Savitha (blue saree) supervising the painting competition organised as part of National Voters’ Day at Kalamandira on Hunsur Road this morning. About 17 students from various city colleges took part in the painting competition, which was held with the theme ‘Importance of Voting.’ A stage programme will be held in the afternoon, which will be inaugurated by DLSA Member Secretary Devaraj Bhute. U.S. Nisarga of Maharani’s Science College bagged the first prize, Harshita of Sarada Vilas Teachers College for Women bagged the second prize and N. Lakshmi of JSS College for Women took the third prize.
