Street vendor blocks footpath near new DC Office on Mysuru-Bannur Road
January 25, 2023

Sir,

The footpath near new Deputy Commissioner’s Office complex on Mysuru – Bannur Road is blocked by a street vendor. As a result, pedestrians walk on the footpath on this busy stretch.

There is no hump or traffic signal on this particular stretch near CPWD Office to cross which is also life threatening. Vehicles move at a greater speed.

One vendor has completely blocked the footpath space, without bothering about the consequences, even after telling him umpteen times to leave the gap on footpath for easy pedestrian  movement.

Instead, the vendor has been telling us to take the road. MCC authorities should take action by clearing footpath space from  Milk Dairy junction to new dc office.

– Vijaya Durga, Mysuru, 3.1.2023

