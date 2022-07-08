NCC’s Combined Annual Training Camp held in city

July 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: A ten-day Basic Leadership Camp/Combined Annual Training Camp (BLC/CATC) for NCC cadets from Mysuru and Mandya districts was held from June 22 to July 1 at KSOU premises in Mandakalli on city outskirts by 14 Karnataka BN NCC.

In all, 500 cadets including senior and junior division took part in the camp. Training was imparted on various skills such as drill, weapon handling, small arms firing, health, hygiene and leadership for the Tri-services (Army, Navy and Air Force) cadets. Sports, cultural and training competitions were the main highlight of the camp.

Lectures about leadership qualities, time management, trust management, group management, crisis and emergency management, group discussion and various aspects of personality development were also included in the training camp.

Superintendent of Police (SP) R. Chethan delivered a lecture on traffic awareness and prevention of cyber crimes while Kannada actress and NCC Alumni Yamuna Srinidhi spoke on personality development, perseverance, hard work and development of communication skills.

Excel Public School Principal K.G. Mathew interacted with cadets on importance of self-confidence and leadership qualities.

The ten-day camp concluded with a gala cultural programme and prize distribution for the winners of various competitions held during the training camp.