Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav beckons visitors

July 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: Bringing a slice of the rich heritage and tradition of Gujarat crafts, the Gujarat Handicrafts Utsav, organised by Indext-C, Government of Gujarat, at JSS Mysuru Urban Haat on Ring Road, Hebbal Industrial Area in city, is attracting visitors in large numbers.

The expo-cum-sale, which began on July 2, will be open for public till July 10 from 10 am to 9 pm.

The expo features handicrafts manufactured by more than 90 artisans from Gujarat. The products and articles include artificial and imitation jewellery, bangles, footwear, decorative articles, dress materials, kurtas, cane & bamboo articles and other articles of daily use.

The artisans will exhibit, demonstrate and trade their rich customary art and craft including eye-catching flower pots, vases, bamboo baskets, floor mats, table cloths, ceramic cups, jugs, mugs, leather footwear, portrait pedestals, patola sarees, chandini sarees, bed-sheets, towels, embroidery cloth wears, cushion covers, bead works, metal works, handloom products, leather bags, eco-friendly jewellery, jewellery boxes and a host of such other articles of daily use too are on for sale at the expo.

The special feature of this expo is direct contact between manufacturer and buyer. The initiative aims to boost the livelihood of artisans and provide a marketing platform for live artwork of handloom/handicrafts by the artisans coming from distant villages of Gujarat and pursuing the traditional artwork under cottage and rural industries.

The event is being organised to make the artisans self-reliant, creating better market reach, and eventually help them to increase their income, said the organisers.

There is no entry and vehicle parking fees. For more details, call Mob: 96866-77232.