NDRF, SDRF centres to be set up in city

July 8, 2022

Mysore/Mysuru: With Mysuru region facing natural calamities more often these days, especially during monsoon, Mysuru-Kodagu MP Pratap Simha said that there are plans to set up NDRF (National Disaster Response Force) and SDRF (State Disaster Response Force) centres in the city.

Speaking to presspersons here yesterday, Simha said that it is proposed to set up the centres near Mandakalli Airport, for which a helipad is planned to be built in a 75-acre area. Highlighting the advantages, the MP said that the affected areas and places in neighbouring districts can be accessed and  reached in much quicker time with Mysuru as the centre. Referring to landslides and landslips in Kodagu district, the MP said that rescue and rehabilitation measures are being taken out on a war-footing in flood affected areas.

Noting that Kodagu is witnessing landslides more than often in the past few years, he said that a retaining wall has been built along the stretch between Madikeri and Sampaje on Mysuru-Mangaluru highway.

Now, with rains playing havoc, authorities have been directed to build retaining walls at 22 other spots on this stretch, Simha said adding that authorities have been told to ensure judicious use of funds and take all necessary measures.

