NDA’s labour laws detrimental to workers’ interest, alleges KPCC Working President Dhruvanarayan

July 31, 2021

Mysore/Mysuru: The anti-labour policies of Government of India headed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi were detrimental to the interest of workers, said KPCC Working President and former MP R. Dhruvanarayan.

He was speaking at a function organised in connection with the inauguration of District Labourers’ Conference, installation of H.K. Manjunath as new District President of KPCC Labour Cell, State Executive Committee meeting and distribution of labour card here on Wednesday.

The former MP said that the previous Congress Government protected workers interest and nationalised private-owned companies. But the BJP-led NDA Government privatised profit-making Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs) and neglected workers interest by diluting labour laws. Job security cannot be ensured for workers if the PSUs were privatised. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has exhibited his love for big industrialists by privatising profit-making PSUs. Development was possible if both agriculture and industry are together. More jobs could be created if more number of Public-Sector Undertakings (PSUs) are established.

He said labourers of Mysuru have plenty of problems like less wages and salary. Understanding this, KPCC Labour Cell has been asked to prepare a list of problems of workers and to respond to it.

KPCC Labour Cell State President Puttaswamy Gowda said PM Modi had promised to create 2 crore jobs every year; bring back Rs. 15,000 crore money stashed by Congress leader in Swiss Bank, alleviation of poverty, elimination of corruption and slash in fuel prices.

But the people were facing problems as about 14 lakh factories have been closed, 18 crore people have lost jobs and 20 crore people have gone beyond Below Poverty Line (BPL) in the country during the BJP rule, he said and added that the Ministers were looting money even in bed and vaccine purchases during Corona crisis, Puttaswamy said and alleged that a woman Minister had made money even in the purchase of eggs meant to be distributed among children.

Congress District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, former MLA Kalale Keshavamurthy, KPCC Labour Cell Vice-President Harinigowda, General Secretary Mavinahalli Ravi and others were present.