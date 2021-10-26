Neglected Park in Vijayanagar turns bane for residents

October 26, 2021

Sir,

There is a big strip of compounded land between Vijayanagar Water Tank Circle and Kannada Sahitya Parishat Road (near Vidyavardhaka College). This huge space is now used as an open garbage dump, open debris dump and even as urinals.

The large space is not just an eyesore but is also creating lot of inconvenience to residents living closeby.

Packs of dogs have made this a comfortable hangout, rats / rodents have been breeding here at alarming rate and are now overflowing to close by residential area (recently one car electricals were savoured by rodents in the neighbourhood).

As this land is just below the high-tension power cable, no other activity other than a Park is possible. The neighbouring strip of Park is converted into a popular ‘Food Street’ and here too there is rat infestation. Needless to say, such huge number of rats can trigger unwanted diseases.

On behalf of the residents, I request the authorities to convert this land to a useful space and probably make it a major attraction in the area.

– Rakesh, Vijayanagar, 17.10.2021

