NEP for primary, secondary levels from next year: B.C. Nagesh

October 3, 2021

Mysuru: Maintaining that National Education Policy (NEP)-2020 has brought about a transformational change in our education system, Minister for Primary and Secondary Education B.C. Nagesh said that the Government is thinking of introducing NEP even at Primary and Secondary education levels from next year.

He was speaking after launching ‘Sangeetha Manege Makkala Nadige’ initiative launched by KR Unit of BJP at ‘Modi Yug Utsav’ event organised at a park near Ramalingeshwara Temple in Vidyaranyapuram yesterday.

Pointing out that a Task Force headed by former IAS Officer Madangopal has been formed on introducing NEP at Primary School level from the next academic year, Nagesh said that separate Committees headed by IAS officers have been constituted for framing academic curriculum from first to twelfth standards (PUC) in four levels.

Referring to the start of Primary classes, Nagesh said that both parents and children want the Government to start schools for  Primary Classes (1 to 5).

Clarifying that the Technical Consultative Committee has not opposed reopening of Primary Schools, he said that even as the debate on pros and cons of re-opening of Primary Classes was going on, the State started reporting dengue and viral fever cases among children.

Subsequently, the Committee has suggested the Government not to show any urgency for starting physical classes in Primary Schools, he said adding that the attendance in Classes 6 to 10 was increasing fastly in schools, which is encouraging.

KR MLA S.A. Ramdas, in his address, said that ‘Sangeetha Manege Makkala Nadige’ is an initiative aimed at teaching Music for Government Schools children. Pointing out that there are 495 Music Homes (Sangeetha Mane) in KR Constituency, he said 100 of them have agreed to impart Music education to children from Government Schools.

Four children were symbolically distributed musical instruments and a few children and their teachers were distributed Ayushman Health Cards on the occasion.

Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, DDPI Ramachandraraje Urs, BEO Ramaradhya, Corporators Roopa Yogesh, Sowmya Umesh and Shantamma Vadivelu, BJP leaders M. Vadivelu, Santosh Shambhu, Manu Shaiva & Nagendra Kumar were present.

Later, Nagesh also launched the works for the construction of Class Rooms at Kanakagiri Government Primary School coming under Vidyaranyapuram limits. The works is being taken up at a cost of Rs. 1.37 crore.

