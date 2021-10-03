Good news on MySugar factory by Dasara, says Minister R. Ashoka

October 3, 2021

Mandya: Maintaining that the indefinite stir undertaken by various organisations demanding running of the prestigious decades old MySugar factory at Mandya under Government control itself, has come to the notice of the Government, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said that the people of Mandya can expect a good news by the Government in this regard before Dasara.

Minister Ashoka, who was in Mandya on Friday on an official visit, visited the protest site near Sir M. Visvesvaraya statue here and heard the pleas of the protestors. Pointing out that he had served as Mandya District In-charge Minister thrice earlier, he said that he was very well aware of the running of MySugar factory and the sentiments that the people have about the decades old factory.

Reiterating that the people of Mandya can expect good news before Dasara, Ashoka said that he would bring Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai to the protest site during Dasara.

Assuring that he will make efforts for holding a meeting of all stakeholders shortly, he said that former CM B.S. Yediyurappa, had almost arrived at an amicable decision and as such he would also invite the former CM for the meeting.

Farmer leader Sunanda Jayaram said that the Chief Minister was well aware of the history of MySugar, which is one of the early and biggest Sugar factories in the State. Asserting that the protestors will not leave the spot until a decision that is favourable for the farmers is taken, she wanted the Government to declare that the factory will remain in Government control.

Later, the farmer leaders presented a memorandum to the Minister.

Kannada Sene’s Manju, activists Taggahalli Venkatesh, Ambujamma, M.B. Srinivas, Boregowda, Chandrashekar and others were present.