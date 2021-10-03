MLA Ramdas is model for implementation of social security schemes: R. Ashoka

October 3, 2021

Mysuru: Maintaining that KR MLA S.A. Ramdas is a model for others in the implementation of Social Security schemes, Revenue Minister R. Ashoka said that perhaps K.R. Constituency in Mysuru may be the only Assembly segment in the State to have fully implemented all Government Social Security schemes.

He was speaking at the Social Security schemes implementation and foundation stone laying ceremony for senior citizens care centre programme, organised by BJP K.R. Unit in association with Revenue Department as part of ‘Modi Yug Utsav,’ at the park near MLA S.A. Ramdas’s Office in Vidyaranyapuram here on Friday.

Lauding the MLA for all the initiatives he had taken for successful implementation of all Social Security schemes, Ashoka said that he nor any other Legislator of the State has performed so excellently in terms of programme implementation. Noting that Ramdas had succeeded in door delivering Government benefits to the beneficiaries, Ashoka said that upon seeing the success in K.R. Constituency, he has planned to do the same in the rest of the State through his Department.

Referring to relief for COVID victims, Ashoka said that the families of all victims will receive the relief in a few days. Pointing out that the Government has relaxed the norms for relief payment, Ashoka said that the families of BPL card holder victims will get Rs.1.5 lakh, with the State providing Rs.1 lakh and the Centre Rs. 50,000, while the families of APL Card holder victims will get Rs.50,000 provided by the Centre.

Maintaining that about 3,000 families in Mysuru district have been identified for relief, he said he has directed the officials to pay the relief within one month after Dasara festivities.

The Minister further said that the Government is helping about 69.70 lakh senior citizens by paying Social Security Pensions amounting to Rs. 900 crore a year. The officials must ensure that senior citizens are not made to run from pillar to posts for getting their benefits under various Government schemes.

MLA S.A. Ramdas in his address, appealed the Government to allocate funds for providing mid-day meal and coffee/tea in the evenings at Senior Citizens Care Centres. Asserting that senior citizens had strived for the welfare of their families in their working days, Ramdas said that it is now time for taking care of them.

Noting that a Senior Citizens Care Centre has been functioning in the city for the past 2 years, he said that funds have been reserved under Nagarothhana Scheme for setting up three more such centres in city. Asking the Government to provide funds under budgetary allocation for feeding the inmates, he said that every eligible senior citizen will be covered under Social Security Scheme. Several senior citizens were felicitated on the occasion.

Corporators B.V. Manjunath and M.V. Ramprasad, DC Dr. Bagadi Gautham, Tahsildar K.R. Rakshith, BJP leaders Vadivelu, Srinivas, Nagendra and others were present.