New additions beckon visitors to Brindavan Gardens

August 22, 2019

Last year itself the Horticulture Department got the Topiary plants from Bengaluru and Pune nurseries and planted them in the Brindavan Gardens. The plants are shaped in the form of animals and as they grow, they are delicately trimmed every three months by the skilled Garden staff. As the 100 Topiary plants are grown in three-fourths acre area of the South side of the Garden, it looks even more attractive especially for the children who enjoy watching the animals in different shapes and sizes.

Mysuru: Brindavan Gardens in Krishna Raja Sagar (KRS) dam looks as fresh as it was when Horticulturist Gustav Hermann Krumbiegel had designed it in the early part of the last century. Hence, visitors from the country and different parts of the world flock to it in large numbers during the most part of the year.

The terraced Gardens are known for its greenery, variety of plants, flowers, fountains, musical fountain and each turn in this vast place is a tourist’s delight.

One of the major attractions like the illuminated Mysore Palace, is the illuminated Brindavan Gardens where the KRS dam, Royal Orchid Brindavan Hotel, statue of Goddess Cauvery all glitter.

Now, with the joint efforts of the Horticulture, Tourism and Cauvery Niravari Nigam Limited, more development of the Gardens is taking place and as a result it looks more inviting.

It is always a stunning sight to see the water gushing when the crest gates are opened and the water released into the river and the canals. Another unique feature of Brindavan Gardens is whether it rains or shines and even during winter the Gardens are always green.

Added to the lustre of the place now is the planting of Topiary plants in the vast expanse between the Cauvery statue and Royal Orchid Hotel. The plants cut in the shape of ducks, horses, camels, elephants, tortoise and other animals make it even more attractive.

Guests who stay in Royal Orchid Hotel are charmed by these new additions and they walk down to view the Topiary plants. Once the tourist season picks up then these attractions will lure them and the children will be thrilled to identify the replica of animals.

The previous coalition Government had planned to develop KRS on the lines of Disneyland. Due to the fast political developments and after the H.D. Kumaraswamy-led Government fell, the issue has been put to rest with the current Government having decided to scrap the project.

Meanwhile, the Horticulture Department has decided to develop the Garden for which the DPR (Detailed Project Report) is ready by retaining the original design.