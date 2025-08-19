New advisory for vehicle owners

August 19, 2025

Ministry of Road Transport mandates DL & RC holders to update mobile phone numbers via Aadhaar authentication to ensure better communication and access to services

Initiative to rein in vehicle owners and drivers, who change phone numbers and addresses to evade paying fines; to prevent fraudulent vehicle registration or transfer

Mysore/Mysuru: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways has issued a new advisory urging all Driving Licence (DL) holders and registered vehicle owners to promptly link or update their mobile numbers.

This process must be completed through Aadhaar authentication to ensure better communication and improved access to transport-related services. The Ministry has observed that a significant number of DL and RC (Registration Certificate) holders had hot updated their mobile phone numbers resulting in delay of important service-related alerts, statutory notices and other communications not reaching the intended recipients.

Speaking to Star of Mysore (SOM) this morning, Regional Transport Officer of RTO (East) Saifudin Khan said that updating of mobile phone number is a pre-requisite for availing any transport and driving licence-related services.

Regional Transport Officer of RTO, Mysore West, Lakshmipuram, Prabhuswamy told SOM that all DL and RC holders should compulsorily update their mobile phone numbers by visiting Vahan or Sarathi portals or by visiting the RTO Office. The Officer also said that a staff has been deployed exclusively at the RTO Office to help the public get their mobile numbers updated.As updating mobile phone numbers is through Aadhaar authentication process, One Time Password (OTP) is required to avail any services, Prabhuswamy said and added that this will help ensure accurate and timely dissemination of information and improve service delivery through the Transport National Register. The Transport Departments are also sending messages to DL and RC holders urging them to update the details.

Both Centre and State Transport Departments have taken this step to rein in vehicle owners and drivers who change phone numbers and addresses to evade paying fines. This will also prevent fraudulent registration or transfer of vehicle ownership in case vehicle is stolen as the OTP is directly sent to the registered mobile phone number.