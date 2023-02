February 1, 2023

Mysore/Mysuru: S. Janhavi yesterday took charge as the new DCP (Crime and Traffic) following the transfer of M.S. Geetha Prasanna, who has been posted as the Principal of Police Training School, Mysuru. City Police Commissioner B. Ramesh handed over the charge to the new DCP.

Janhavi was serving as the Joint Director of Forensic Science Laboratory (FSL) in Bengaluru before being posted as the DCP in Mysuru.

DCP (Law and Order) M. Muthuraj congratulated Janhavi on the occasion.