New team of Mysore Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society

April 24, 2022

The new office-bearers of Mysore Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society (MOGS),    Mysuru, for the year 2022-23 were elected recently. Seen are (sitting from left) Dr. Anjali Siddesh, Dr. R. Sudha, Dr. N. Pushpalatha (Secretary), Dr. Roopa Prakash (President), Dr. Swetha V. Padaki (Treasurer), Dr. S. Vijayalakshmi, Dr. Ambarisha Bhandiwad; (standing from left) Dr. Mythreyi, Preethi, Dr. Sushma V. Dev, Dr. Prakash B. Savanur, Dr. K.B. Suma, Dr. N.S. Praveen, Dr. M.B. Asha and Dr. Sonia Mandappa. The first Executive Committee meeting of MOGS was held at a private hotel in city on April 16.

2 COMMENTS ON THIS POST To “New team of Mysore Obstetrics and Gynaecological Society”

  1. Veda says:
    April 26, 2022 at 11:41 am

    Wow..Happy to see All the gems of Mysore..in Mysore Silks..💖💖💖with beautiful Smiles..😍😍💓💓 together..
    Let the patients be benefited by this dedicated group of Good Health Services.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏👍👍

  2. Veda says:
    April 26, 2022 at 11:49 am

    Bytheway are you testing our mathematical skill for the qualifying comments??

