‘Next they might say Mysore Palace must be demolished’
News

‘Next they might say Mysore Palace must be demolished’

April 20, 2022

Yaduveer demands disbanding of Heritage Panel and formation of new one with real experts

Mysuru: Mincing no words against the District Heritage Committee that has recommended the demolition of Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building, titular head of erstwhile Mysore royal family Yaduveer Krishnadatta Chamaraja Wadiyar — while launching a protest rally to save Devaraja Market this morning — alleged that there are only two heritage experts in the Heritage Committee and the rest do not have any knowledge about history and heritage.

“Only two people are knowledgeable about the historic value of structures built by the Wadiyars and they are in minority. This Committee must be disbanded and a real Heritage Committee must be constituted with a majority of members being conservationists, architects who are experts in heritage structures, restoration specialists and technical experts. Only then there is some hope for Mysuru’s heritage structures,” he said.

“Tomorrow a day might come when they will say that Mysore Palace must be demolished. We reside in the private quarters of the Palace and we promptly take up repairs and restoration every year by calling experts. Like that it is the responsibility of the Government to repair and restore all heritage structures. Demolition is not the answer,” Yaduveer said.

“We have kept alive the ‘Save Heritage Buildings’ movement for three years. If there are proper repairs and restoration, both Devaraja Market and Lansdowne Building will last for 100 more years. In fact, the technical committee that was constituted earlier had recommended restoration. But its recommendation was rejected and a new committee was formed just to favour the demolition. And the same thing was accepted by the Heritage Committee,” he said.

READ ALSO  No fireworks display at Palace on Dec. 31

“There is a hidden agenda behind demolition and I am not going to mention that in public. Even if it is mentioned, it will be of no use as the lobby is very powerful. We must oppose this tooth and nail. Moreover, none of the recommendations have been kept before the public and the people of Mysuru, the actual stakeholders of the heritage structures, are kept in the dark,” he said. 

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching