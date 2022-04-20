Siddu launches massive protest march in city
News

Siddu launches massive protest march in city

April 20, 2022

Mysuru: Joining the State-wide protest call, Mysuru City and Rural Congress leaders are taking part in the massive protest march launched by Opposition Leader and former CM Siddharamaiah by beating drums (nagari) at Gandhi Square in city this noon.

Many party leaders are taking part in the protest march in city expressing their ire against ‘40% commission Government’ and seeking the arrest of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, holding him guilty of abetting suicide of Contractor Santosh Patil, who ended his life recently after hurling charges against Eshwarappa, who was the RDPR Minister.

Siddu launches massive protest march

KPCC Working President and ex-MP R. Dhruvanarayan, MLAs Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, Tanveer Sait, Anil Chikkamadu and H.P. Manjunath, ex-Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa,  ex-MLAs M.K. Somashekar, K. Venkatesh and Vasu, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, leaders from both city and rural wings of the party including D. Ravishankar are taking part in the protest.

Siddu launches massive protest march

The stage programme was on when we went to Press and the protest march will pass through Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Dufferin Clock Tower, D.D. Urs Road and reach DC’s Office where a memorandum will be submitted. Police bandoobust was in place throughout the protest route.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

ABOUT

Mysuru’s favorite and largest circulated English evening daily has kept the citizens of Mysuru informed and entertained since 1978. Over the past 41 years, Star of Mysore has been the newspaper that Mysureans reach for every evening to know about the happenings in Mysuru city. The newspaper has feature rich articles and dedicated pages targeted at readers across the demographic spectrum of Mysuru city. With a readership of over 2,50,000 Star of Mysore has been the best connection between it’s readers and their leaders; between advertisers and customers; between Mysuru and Mysureans.

CONTACT

Academy News Papers Private Limited, Publishers, Star of Mysore & Mysuru Mithra, 15-C, Industrial ‘A’ Layout, Bannimantap, Mysuru-570015. Phone no. – 0821 249 6520

To advertise on Star of Mysore, email us at

Online Edition: [email protected]
Print Editon: [email protected]
For News/Press Release: [email protected]

Searching