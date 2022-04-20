Siddu launches massive protest march in city

April 20, 2022

Mysuru: Joining the State-wide protest call, Mysuru City and Rural Congress leaders are taking part in the massive protest march launched by Opposition Leader and former CM Siddharamaiah by beating drums (nagari) at Gandhi Square in city this noon.

Many party leaders are taking part in the protest march in city expressing their ire against ‘40% commission Government’ and seeking the arrest of former Minister K.S. Eshwarappa, holding him guilty of abetting suicide of Contractor Santosh Patil, who ended his life recently after hurling charges against Eshwarappa, who was the RDPR Minister.

KPCC Working President and ex-MP R. Dhruvanarayan, MLAs Dr. Yathindra Siddharamaiah, Tanveer Sait, Anil Chikkamadu and H.P. Manjunath, ex-Minister Dr. H.C. Mahadevappa, ex-MLAs M.K. Somashekar, K. Venkatesh and Vasu, City Congress President R. Murthy, District President Dr. B.J. Vijaykumar, leaders from both city and rural wings of the party including D. Ravishankar are taking part in the protest.

The stage programme was on when we went to Press and the protest march will pass through Silver Jubilee Clock Tower, Dufferin Clock Tower, D.D. Urs Road and reach DC’s Office where a memorandum will be submitted. Police bandoobust was in place throughout the protest route.