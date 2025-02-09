NHAI blocks exits to curb toll evasion on Mysuru-Bengaluru Highway
February 9, 2025

Mysuru: The National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) has intensified its crackdown on toll evasion along the Mysuru-Bengaluru National Highway-275, blocking key highway exits at Bidadi and Srirangapatna to prevent motorists from bypassing the Sheshagirihalli toll plaza.

While access to the highway remains open, the service road exit at Bidadi has been  sealed to stop vehicles from avoiding toll fees.

NHAI officials stated that the move ensures smoother traffic flow for toll-paying motorists. The decision follows persistent monitoring of drivers using alternative routes to dodge tolls before re-entering the Highway.

Previously, drivers from Mysuru used a short-cut via Bidadi’s service road to evade tolls. However, following repeated complaints, authorities have closed this route by laying concrete barricades. This long-standing toll evasion loophole has now been effectively eliminated.

With the Sheshagirihalli service road blocked, Mysuru-bound vehicles must now merge onto the highway 5 km earlier and continue through Bidadi. While the move addresses revenue loss, the sudden closure has led to frustration among drivers, with some reporting increased traffic congestion in affected areas.

