Shortage of Fire Engines puts Mysuru at risk

February 9, 2025

Summer fire threat looms…

Mysuru: With winter ending and summer setting in, the scorching sun is expected to be harsher this year, increasing the risk of fire accidents across Mysuru.

Vulnerable areas include Chamundi Hill, social forest zones, dry grasslands, open spaces, junk yards, warehouses, factories and plastic waste dumps. Also under threat are the Bandipur and Nagarahole Tiger Reserves. Personnel from the Department of Fire and Emergency Services, equipped with advanced fire-fighting tools, are facing a severe shortage of fire engines. According to reports, Mysuru district has only one fire engine per station including Saraswathipuram, Bannimantap and Hebbal.

The situation has worsened as vehicles older than 15 years are being decommissioned following a Supreme Court order, with the Road Transport Office cancelling their registration and refusing Fitness Certificate renewals.

The age limit policy mandates the deregistration and scrapping of all vehicles owned by Central and State Governments, including buses operated by Transport Corporations and public sector entities, once they exceed 15 years of age.

Demand for fire engines increases

Adding to the strain, Mysuru’s fire engines have been deployed for major upcoming events, including Kumbha Mela (Feb. 10 to 12) at Triveni Sangama, T. Narasipur, Bengaluru Air Show (Feb. 10 to 14), Government event in Chamarajanagar (Feb. 16) and State Cabinet meeting at Male Mahadeshwara Hills (Feb. 17).

Meanwhile, the Forest Department has requested two fire engines to be kept on standby for potential forest fires this summer.

Recognising the urgency, the Zonal Fire Officer’s Office submitted a proposal for 20 additional fire engines a year ago, but the Government has yet to act on it. Even if approved now, procurement and deployment would take at least a year, raising concerns over how to manage fire emergencies this summer.

With 537 personnel across all fire stations, there is no shortage of manpower, but without adequate fire engines, tackling multiple emergencies could prove challenging. Authorities stress the need for two fire engines per station in all stations to ensure safety.

The Director General of Police (DGP) at Karnataka State Fire and Emergency Services (KSFES), has made multiple appeals to the State Government, urging for exceptions in the regulations mandating the scrapping of Government vehicles aged 15 years or older.

Of the 400-plus fire-fighting vehicles in Karnataka, 284 were over 15 years old. Despite reaching out to the Government through three separate letters, the DGP is yet to receive any response.