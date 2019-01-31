NIE to get Deemed University status

Bengaluru: The Karnataka Cabinet yesterday approved a draft Bill proposing to grant Deemed University status to the National Institute of Engineering (NIE), Mysuru. The Bill has to be passed in the Legislature for NIE to get the Deemed University status.

It may be recalled here that Infosys Founder N.R. Narayana Murthy, the alumnus of NIE, had recently met Higher Education Minister G.T. Devegowda and Deputy Chief Minister Dr. G. Parameshwara requesting the Deemed University status for the institute which is one of the oldest institute in the State.

Narayana Murthy is keen on taking the institute to international standards and had prepared a blue print for the same.

Founded in 1946 by engineers S. Ramaswamy, D.V. Narasimha Rao and T. Rama Rao, with the assistance and support of 13 other eminent personalities, NIE is the only other engineering institute after the University Visvesvaraya College of Engineering (UVCE) in Bengaluru, to have been founded before Independence, in Karnataka.

The institution began by offering a Diploma course in Civil Engineering and later offered BE in various disciplines. In 1956, the State and Union Governments recognised NIE as one of the institutions listed for development during the second and subsequent five-year plans. In 1958-59, NIE got Private Aided Institution status under grant-in-aid code of Karnataka Government.

It was initially run from a small building in Lakshmipuram and the institution moved to its present location, a campus spread across six acres in Vidyaranyapuram.

The Institute has acquired 50 acres of land in Kadakola from Karnataka Industrial Area Development Board where it is likely to set up NIE University.

